CONCOURSE VILLAGE, the Bronx — Police launched an investigation in the Bronx overnight after yet another shooting claimed the life of a 25-year-old man just outside his building, the NYPD said.

“Everybody knew him in the community. Everybody’s hurt,” the victim’s brother told PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo Thursday morning on the scene.

Police responded around 12:20 a.m. Thursday to a 911 call for a man shot outside an apartment building on College Avenue, near East 167th Street, in the Concourse Village area.

Responding officers found the man laying unconscious and unresponsive in the courtyard of the building with a gunshot wound to the head, authorities said.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to the NYPD.

Police believe he victim was involved in a dispute with another man shortly before the deadly shooting.

According to his brother, the victim was a father of two and lived alone at the building where he was shot.

Officials had not identified the victim as of Thursday morning.

His brother didn’t know what the shooting stemmed from, but showed frustration with a recent surge in shootings in the borough.

“People getting shot left and right,” the victim’s brother said. “I don’t know what’s going on. Something needs to be done about it, but my brother’s dead.”

The deadly incident comes amid concerns of gun violence across the city.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday joined forces with Democratic mayoral nominee Eric Adams to take aim at New York City’s spike in shootings.

Earlier in July, Cuomo declared gun violence a disaster emergency in the state.

