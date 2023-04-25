THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A New York City sanitation worker shot two people, including an innocent bystander, while trying to prevent his vehicle from being stolen in the Bronx, police said.

Richie Torres, 44, who works for the Department of Sanitation, was off duty when he allegedly shot two people at Trafalgar Place and 176th Street on April 4, according to the NYPD.

Torres had left his vehicle running when a 16-year-old boy hopped into it and tried to steal it, police said. In response, Torres allegedly opened fire, injuring the 16-year-old and an innocent bystander.

Torres was arrested while at work on Monday. He was charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

Torres has been a sanitation worker since 2005, a DSNY spokesperson said. He is currently suspended without pay.