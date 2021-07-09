Bronx sanitation worker injured by falling tree as Elsa slammed NYC: sources

PELHAM GARDENS, the Bronx — A person hospitalized Friday morning after being injured by a falling Tree in the Bronx was a New York City sanitation worker, sources told PIX11.

The FDNY said units responded just after 6:30 a.m. after reports of a person with injuries near the corner of Fish and Waring Avenues.

Sources said the sanitation worker hurt by the fallen tree was transported to an area hospital in what they described as “stable” condition.

The FDNY did not provide more details of the victim’s injuries or condition Friday afternoon.

