THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A sanitation truck skidded off a Bronx expressway and overturned early Friday morning as a winter storm slammed the area with snow, sleet and ice.

First responders were called to the Bruckner Expressway near E. Tremont Avenue around 3 a.m., according to the FDNY. The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital. A spokesperson for the city Department of Sanitation said he was expected to survive.

“We are very grateful to hear that his injuries are not life-threatening,” the spokesman said.

The truck was removed from the road and taken to a garage for repairs. The DSNY will investigate the cause of the crash.

“Sanitation workers have an incredibly dangerous job, especially in hazardous conditions like those that have occurred overnight tonight,” the DSNY spokesman said. “We wish the sanitation worker involved a speedy recovery, and a safe commute to all New Yorkers as the snow transitions to rain across the City this morning.”

Folk should expect a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain to continue through the morning commute. The precipitation will gradually change to all rain over the city and Long Island by late morning.

Winds will gust 30 to 40 mph during the afternoon as the storm system moves away from the area. Temperatures will drop overnight Friday into Saturday, allowing standing water to freeze.