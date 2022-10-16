UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — The “Walk the Bridge for Peace” drew close to 100 people who marched alongside New York City elected officials Sunday.

The walk from Inwood in Upper Manhattan over the 207th Street Bridge and into University Heights in the Bronx demands an end to gun violence, but the question is how does that actually happen?

“Get to our young people, get them jobs, get them in schools,” Darcel Clark, the Bronx District Attorney, said. “Let them know there is hope before they come to see me,” she added.

NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who was pushing his eight-month-old baby daughter in a stroller for the walk, said, “these matches show the community that we care what happens in the community.”

“What we need are reasonable partners to pass responsible gun laws on the federal level and provide resources to the communities historically ignored,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

Several marchers noted that just a few blocks away from where this march began, there was another example of gun violence early Sunday morning. Police said cops fatally shot a parolee brandishing a gun during a confrontation on Nagle Avenue.

Many speakers, including Mayor Eric Adams, talked about this latest shooting.

“Those officers kept saying ‘drop the gun,” Adams told the marchers. “These people are loved ones they want to go home to and they wanted to keep the community safe. We need to keep that in mind.

Among those marching with the Bronx Rises Against Gun Violence group was 32-year-old Daniel Franco, who said he turned his life around after serving time in prison.

“I’m here,” Franco said. “And whoever’s looking at me and remembers me, I want them to know change is possible,” he added.

This walk was organized for the last weekend of Hispanic Heritage Month because organizers said gun violence disproportionately affects communities of color.