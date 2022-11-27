THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man is accused of raping two women at a Bronx hotel after responding to their sex ads on social media, according to law enforcement sources and police.

Dashawn Williams, 28, was arrested and charged Saturday with two counts of rape and two counts of menacing in connection to the alleged incidents on Sept. 17 and Nov. 8, police said.

In both cases, Williams allegedly showed up at the 7 Days Hotel at 338 Bruckner Blvd. to meet up with the women after responding to their online posts. Once there, he allegedly threatened the women with a sharp weapon and raped them, police said. He then fled on foot, police said.

The victims, ages 25 and 26, refused medical attention, officials said.

Williams, a Manhattan resident, had not been arraigned, as of Sunday morning.