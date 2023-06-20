MORRISANIA, The Bronx (PIX11) — What would you like to see happen to the Cross Bronx? Now is your chance to give your input to the New York City Department of Transportation.

It’s holding a series of “Reimagine the Cross Bronx” workshops. Late last year, the city announced it has federal infrastructure money to make improvements to the Expressway.

“The roadway was built and carved through the community, and really disconnected neighborhoods. What we’re trying to do is come up with a vision of how we can best reconnect these neighborhoods,” Charles Ukegbu, an Assistant Commissioner for the NYC DOT, told PIX11 News.

Among the ideas being discussed is capping the lower parts of the highway and building a deck on top. That could be used to expand pedestrian walkways or build parkland.

“I’ve long thought the Cross Bronx should be covered over like the big dig in Boston, covered over, put apartments on top of it,” David Gellman, who lives in the Bronx and attended the meeting, said.

“I think it’s really important that those of us who live here, for people who work here, and have some vested interest in the area can voice their ideas,” James Lin, another resident who attended, told PIX11 News.

It will be some time before any changes are made. The Issue Identification Workshops are planned throughout the Summer of 2023. Then Solution Identification Workshops will be held in the Winter, Spring and Summer of 2024.

A Final Report should be released in late 2024.