NYC Councilman Rafael Salamanca talks tight-knit community rocked by Bronx explosion

Bronx

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

LONGWOOD, the Bronx — Authorities in the Bronx are still trying to determine what caused a deadly fire, explosion and building collapse.

NYC Councilmember Rafael Salamanca told PIX11 News Wednesday the neighborhood is a tight-knit community where everyone knows each other and helped make sure everyone was accounted for.

Ten families have been placed in hotels, and three buildings have been demolished while two others will need to have their structures fixed, the councilman said.

According to Salamanca, gas will be restored to neighboring homes that were not damaged.

Currently officials do not expect foul play, but they are waiting for an official report from the FDNY. 

The massive explosion at a house along Fox Street and Intervale Avenue in the Longwood neighborhood Tuesday morning sparked a fire and building collapse that left a woman dead and several people injured, according to police and fire officials.

The neighborhood was part of the revitilization of the Bronx in the 1980s and ’90s, and Salamanca ensured they will rebuild the homes.

The councilmember urged residents “If you smell gas, call 911 no matter how minimal the gas is.”

He also advised those who don’t have heat to call 311, and agencies will ensure residents get proper heat.

“We want to prevent tenants from using portable heaters,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

BX councilmember Rafael Salamanca talks deadly Bronx explosion

Officer, 16-year-old suspect shot by same bullet in Bronx

Bronx veteran with vet dad fights for heat in father's public housing home

Families of Bronx explosion victims rush to find loved ones amid chaos

More Bronx

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

BX councilmember Rafael Salamanca talks deadly Bronx explosion

Expand Manhattan? Rutgers professor explains proposed plan

Remembering the life of fashion icon André Leon Talley

Tips to make healthy choices when eating out

Actor Russell Hornsby talks 'BMF' and 'Lost in Space'

5 spaces to organize in your home first

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter