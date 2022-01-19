NYC Councilman Rafael Salamanca talks tight-knit community rocked by Bronx explosion

LONGWOOD, the Bronx — Authorities in the Bronx are still trying to determine what caused a deadly fire, explosion and building collapse.

NYC Councilmember Rafael Salamanca told PIX11 News Wednesday the neighborhood is a tight-knit community where everyone knows each other and helped make sure everyone was accounted for.

Ten families have been placed in hotels, and three buildings have been demolished while two others will need to have their structures fixed, the councilman said.

According to Salamanca, gas will be restored to neighboring homes that were not damaged.

Currently officials do not expect foul play, but they are waiting for an official report from the FDNY.

The massive explosion at a house along Fox Street and Intervale Avenue in the Longwood neighborhood Tuesday morning sparked a fire and building collapse that left a woman dead and several people injured, according to police and fire officials.

The neighborhood was part of the revitilization of the Bronx in the 1980s and ’90s, and Salamanca ensured they will rebuild the homes.

The councilmember urged residents “If you smell gas, call 911 no matter how minimal the gas is.”

He also advised those who don’t have heat to call 311, and agencies will ensure residents get proper heat.

“We want to prevent tenants from using portable heaters,” he said.