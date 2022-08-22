MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A correction officer was arraigned on murder and manslaughter charges on Monday in a teen’s shooting death.

Dion Middleton, 45, allegedly fatally shot 18-year-old Raymond Chaluisant in the Bronx on July 21. After allegedly shooting the teen, Middleton went to work without telling anyone about what happened.

Bail was set at $1 million bond or partially secured bond, with $500,000 cash or credit card alternatives. There’s an added condition of an ankle monitor if Middleton is able to make bail.

He’s due back in court on Nov. 16. Middleton faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted of murder in the second degree.

Middleton has worked for the Department of Correction since 2013. He was most recently assigned to the firing range at the department’s academy but was suspended following his arrest, according to DOC Commissioner Louis Molina.

“These very serious charges are in no way a reflection of the officers who work to keep our city safe every day,” Molina previously said in a statement. “This officer will be immediately suspended without pay, and if the charges are true he will face the full consequences of the law and be terminated.”