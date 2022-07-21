MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — An off-duty correction officer allegedly fatally shot a teenager in the face in the Bronx, police said Thursday.

Chaluisant Raymond, 18, was found unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his face at the corner of the Grand Concourse and East Tremont around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday, officials said. Emergency medical services rushed Raymond to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police determined Raymond had actually been shot at the corner of the Cross Bronx Expressway and Morris Avenue. A shell casing was recovered.

Officers arrested Dion Middleton, 45, on charges of murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. Middleton has worked for the Department of Correction since 2013, officials said. He was assigned to the firing range at the correction academy.

“These very serious charges are in no way a reflection of the officers who work to keep our city safe every day,” DOC Commissioner Louis Molina said. “This officer will be immediately suspended without pay, and if the charges are true he will face the full consequences of the law and be terminated.”

During the investigation, police recovered a “water pellet like weapon,” an NYPD spokesperson said. It’s unclear who it belongs to.