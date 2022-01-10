NY Lottery ticket worth nearly $19K sold in the Bronx

MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx — Someone who bought a Take 5 lottery ticket at a Bronx pharmacy could be nearly $19,000 richer after Sunday night’s drawing.

According to the New York Lottery, a top prize-winning ticket worth $18,720.50 was was sold at Heritage Pharmacy Inc., located at 235 East Tremont Ave., in the Mount Hope section.

Sunday ‘s midday winning numbers were: 04, 05, 10, 12 and 21.

Sunday’s evening winning numbers were: 14, 19, 22, 24 and 30.

Take 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Prizes of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.