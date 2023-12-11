MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — After a building in the Bronx partially collapsed on Monday, FDNY officials have said no one was found underneath the rubble.

The debris reached heights of 12 feet in the air in some spots, according to FDNY. Two people had minor injuries as a result of the evacuation.

The FDNY took to social media to share the news in a post:

A corner of a six-story residential building at 1915 Billingsley Terrace in Morris Heights partially collapsed around 3:30 p.m., according to the FDNY.

Witnesses said they heard loud cracking noises a few minutes before the partial collapse occurred, which led some people to evacuate the building.

