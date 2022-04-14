MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A newborn’s Bronx death was deemed a homicide, months after he was thrown from the window of a Bronx building, police said Thursday.

Officers responded to a 911 call for an assault on East 149th Street on Oct. 24, officials said. When they got there, a teen told them she’d given birth to a boy inside her East 158th Street apartment.

Investigators determined “ the female had discarded the newborn out of her 5th floor apartment window, into a flowerbed in the front of the building.” Police found the unconscious and unresponsive baby boy. Emergency medical workers pronounced the infant deceased at the scene.

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released any additional identifying information or a motive.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).