New Yorkers working around wet holiday weather

BAYCHESTER, the Bronx — Cloudy skies are putting a damper on some plans this holiday weekend, but not for everyone.

The Mall at Bay Plaza in the Bronx is busy with shoppers, like Janine Fierro, before the actual Fourth of July holiday on Sunday.

“We just have plans to go to the mall, Fierro said “However, tomorrow, that’s the day planned to go to the water park and hopefully that’ll be nice.”

With millions of Americans expected to hit the road to get to their destination, there’s a constant flow of traffic on I-95 as people get on their way, but not everyone is traveling.

“I don’t have any plans this weekend,” another shopper said. “I’m just going to stay home because the weather is not that great anyways.”

If the weather does hold up, it doesn’t make a difference for others like Ola Small.

“I really don’t like to travel during the holiday and especially now with the pandemic, so I’m all set,” Small said. “I’m home. I’m going to enjoy my meal, and have a great, relaxed and prayerful day.”