NORWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — When the school bell rings at schools across New York City, the day starts with breakfast for many students. Cafeteria staff prepare two meals daily and snacks at more than 1,800 school locations.

On Tuesday at P.S. 56 in Norwood Heights in the Bronx, staff members were honored and thanked by students and No Kid Hungry, which helps provide healthy meals and nutritional education to students.

Arianna Toshua, Marcell Fanas, Eriona Zejnaj and Fariha Kazil are in the 4th grade at P.S. 56. They expressed appreciation for the staff and discussed their favorite foods.

Bernard Fong has made meals for 14 years. He received a plaque and shared it with the kitchen staff. He has seen the changes in the menu and the mission.

“We talk about educating the whole child. That means social, emotional, physical and academic. When all those are in place, everybody has an opportunity to succeed,” Maureen O’Neill, the principal, said.

More than 900,000 meals are served daily at city schools.

At about 10% of locations, the city is trying a new enhanced cafeteria experience focusing on healthy foods and nutritional programs.