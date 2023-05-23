BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The city is possibly more challenged than ever to have an adequate number of lifeguards at its public pools and beaches, as it prepares to open its eight public beaches on Saturday.

That opening comes with the city having only about one-third the number of lifeguards it needs to be maximally staffed, according to Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue.

She listed the numbers during testimony at a city council hearing on Monday.

On Tuesday, however, at one of the city’s busiest beaches, Santa Alvarez, a daily beachgoer, spelled out the city’s dilemma in straightforward terms.

“This beach gets crowded,” she said while sitting with a friend on a park bench steps away from the beach’s sand. “There aren’t enough lifeguards to save them.”

According to the Parks Department, the city currently has about 200 new recruits in its lifeguard ranks, and 280 returning lifeguards are getting certified.

However, to safely guard all of the city’s beaches and pools, according to the parks commissioner, about 1,400 lifeguards are needed overall, when the city’s public pools open on June 29.

Again, that means that the city only has about a third of the number of lifeguards it needs. That’s what the parks commissioner said in city council testimony on Monday.

She added that the numbers she’s expecting over the next few weeks should be adequate, if not ideal.

“We are absolutely hoping to have as many lifeguards as we had last year,” Donoghue said during a hearing about the city’s budget. When asked to specify, she said, “Approximately 800 lifeguards coming on board, we’re hoping. 800 to 900.”

Those numbers were not leaving many people on Orchard Beach, one of the city’s busiest summer beaches, feeling confident.

“You know how many times I came here and I hear ‘missing kid,'” said Vlorian Sajla, who lives nearby. “They’re looking all over. It’s crazy.”

Moments later, his daughter, a toddler named Hera, ended up demonstrating his point, as she wandered off toward the surf. Her father had to run after her.

Other locals elaborated on the challenge that the city faces on its beaches.

“All it takes is a split second if you don’t have enough eyes on that water,” said Marco Gee.

“I don’t know, you know, the particulars,” he continued, ‘with what is going on with the mayor, and the budget.”

Despite a call by Mayor Eric Adams for city agencies to cut one percent of their budgets, the parks department is increasing pay for lifeguards, as an incentive. Last year, starting pay was $16.10 an hour, which was raised to $19.46 to attract more people to the lifeguard corps. This year, starting pay is $21.26.

Mary O’Donoghue, the senior director of aquatics for the YMCA of Greater New York said that incentives are needed to fight a nationwide lifeguard shortage, including at the pools that her organization operates.

She said that the bottom line for all entities in need of lifeguards

Keep offering the training, and we can get more lifeguards certified, and that’s a benefit for everybody.

She also pointed out that the YMCA is among a variety of organizations in the city that offer lifeguard training, free of charge.