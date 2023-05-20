BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — If you are looking to adopt an animal, you’ll be able to boogie down to the Bronx to look for your next fur baby in the near future.

This past Thursday, the city broke ground on a new animal care center which will be housed in Baychester, Bronx come spring 2025.

The new project will cost an estimated $92 million and be roughly 50,000 square feet. The new space will have the capacity to house 70 dogs, 140 cats, 30 rabbits, and 20 animals of other species.

“Our pets are a part of our families, and we want them to receive the best care possible,” said Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson.

“Once completed, this new Animal Care Center will ensure our residents in the Bronx have access to compassionate, comfortable, healthy, and quality care for their pets without having to leave their community.”

The new animal care center is one of several animal adoption and shelter projects the NYC Department of Design and Construction is currently working on throughout the City.

“We are building a world-class shelter where compassion, care, and hope will thrive. This shelter will serve as a sanctuary for animals in need, a place where they will receive the love, attention, and support they deserve,” said Animal Care Centers of NYC Chief Executive Officer Risa Weinstock.

The new animal center will include in-house admissions, adoptions, medical services, and boarding. There will also be smaller, self-contained housing groups which will allow flexibility in housing options and greater ease in caring for animals.

The facility will also have open areas for exercise runs, and courtyards.