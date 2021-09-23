New suspect video: Bronx teen stabbed while walking girlfriend to school

Suspects Bronx teen stabbed

Five individuals accused of stabbing, punching and kicking a 16-year-old boy in the Bronx on Sept. 21, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

CASTLE HILL, the Bronx — The NYPD released new surveillance video showing a group accused in a vicious attack on a teen in the Bronx as he walked with his girlfriend to school Tuesday morning.

The new footage shows the five suspects running up the stairwell of a building on Randall Avenue, in the Castle Hill neighborhood, shortly after the bloody attack, police said.

The NYPD said it happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday near Pugsley and Seaward avenues.

The five unidentified males approached the 16-year-old victim and began to punch, kick and stab him multiple times, before fleeing on foot, police said.

The boy sustained two stab wounds to his back and one stab wound to his hip, according to authorities.

He was taken by private means to a nearby hospital in stable condition, police said.

No arrests had been made, as of Thursday morning.

The NYPD released the video in hopes the public could help identify or locate the individuals.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

PIX11’s Lauren Cook contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

