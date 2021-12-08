New video shows masked suspects firing out of car in fatal Bronx shooting

MOUNT EDEN, the Bronx — Video was released Wednesday showing the incident that led to a 21-year-old man being killed Dec. 4. A teenage girl was also injured during the drive-by shooting.

The footage shows three masked suspects firing out of a black BMW sedan, which pulled up alongside a parked vehicle. The gunmen struck 21-year-old Sergio Jimenez in the head — first responders found him slumped over the driver’s seat of his vehicle and pronounced him dead on the scene, police said.

Police said officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to a 911 call of two people shot near the corner of East 171st Street and Townsend Avenue, in the Mount Eden section.

An 18-year-old girl, who was seated in the passenger seat, suffered gunshot wounds to her hand and back. She was taken to an area hospital by private means, authorities said. Her condition is described as being stable.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

