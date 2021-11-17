New suspect photos after Bronx man shot dead trying to flee robbery

Surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with a deadly double shooting in the Bronx on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx — The NYPD has released new surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with a Bronx robbery turned double shooting that left one man dead on Saturday evening, authorities said.

Police said it all started when three men approached the two victims in the vicinity of Macombs Road and Inwood Avenue in the Highbridge neighborhood around 4:50 p.m.

The suspects displayed guns and forcibly removed a gold chain from the 32-year-old victim, cops said.

When he and a 46-year-old man attempted to flee, the suspects discharged firearms multiple times, according to police.

The 32-year-old, later identified as Jonathan Pena, was struck in the torso, cops said. He was taken to the hospital by private means where he was pronounced dead.

The 46-year-old victim was struck in the back and taken to the hospital where police listed him in stable condition.

Police said the suspects fled the scene north on Macombs Road in a black Mercedes-Benz sedan.

The above new surveillance images show one of the men wanted in connection to the incident, the NYPD said.

No arrests had been made, as of Wednesday morning.

Police previously released the below surveillance video of the incident.

Have you seen them? Cops are searching for the trio who shot at two men in the Bronx during a robbery, killing one of them and injuring the other.https://t.co/VzUz8udcmb pic.twitter.com/PJS6WS2tRf — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) November 15, 2021

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).