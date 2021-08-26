New photos of man accused of beating, robbing woman in Bronx rape attempt

Bronx

Bronx attempted rape suspect

Surveillance stills of a man accused of assaulting and robbing a woman after trying to rape her in the Bronx on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, the Bronx — The NYPD on Wednesday released new surveillance images of a man they believe beat up and robbed a woman in the Bronx after trying to rape her earlier in August.

Police described the suspect as a man in his 20s, standing approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing around 130 lbs. with a slim build and black afro-style hair.

He was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt with a dark bunny design and the words “Lucky Charm” on the front, along with camouflage shorts, white socks, and multi-colored sneakers.

Authorities said the unidentified man approached the 37-year-old woman and started a conversation with her around 3 a.m. on Aug. 9, near the intersection of East 163rd Street and Teller Avenue, in the Concourse Village area.

He suddenly forced her into a nearby apartment building and started tearing off her clothes, police said.

He then tried to rape her, according to the NYPD, but the woman fought back, scratching him in the face with her fingernails.

The attacker then assaulted the woman, punching her in the face and stomach, before fleeing the location with her iPhone in his possession, authorities said.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital in what police described as stable condition.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning as the Bronx Special Victims Squad continued their investigation.

The NYPD previously released the below surveillance images of the suspect they’re looking for, in hopes the public could help identify or locate him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

