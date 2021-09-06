New photo: Jeep that fled deadly double shooting outside Bronx funeral home

One man was killed and another was injured after shots were fired at a Bronx funeral home Sept. 3, 2021; A Jeep police are looking for in connection with the double shooting. (Citizen App/NYPD)

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx — The NYPD on Sunday released a new surveillance image of an SUV that allegedly fled the scene of a deadly double shooting outside a Bronx funeral home on Friday.

Officers were called to a shooting outside the Parkchester Funeral Home along Unionport Road just after 7 p.m., police said.

When they arrived, police found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest and a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right leg, authorities said.

Both men were taken to the hospital where the 37-year-old, later identified as Leshaun Whitefield, was pronounced dead.

According to police, the men were standing outside the funeral home when shots were fired from a gray Chevy Equinox driven by an unknown person.

Police on Sunday put out a new image of a Jeep they said also fled the scene of the shooting.

It was not immediately clear if the Jeep was a second vehicle involved or was the original vehicle used in the shooting.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).