THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — It’s already been a long time coming. After a decade of discussion, officials finally broke ground in December on a project to build four new Metro-North Railroad stations in the Bronx with connections to Penn Station in Manhattan.

However, at a board meeting in January, MTA planners indicated a scheduling issue with Amtrak could add six to nine months to the project.

The four new Bronx stops will be along the Amtrak right-of-way in Hunts Point, Parkchester, Morris Park and Co-op City.

The project could save commuters to Midtown more than 40 minutes. Neighbors and riders in the area are anxiously monitoring any news on the progress.

“Let it get here. I’ll be waiting with my ticket in my hand,” said Kathy, a Parkchester resident.

Amtrak owns the tracks and is working with the MTA to arrange work schedules. Some construction is already underway.

“The delay is not final. It’s a risk right now,” said MTA Chairman Janno Lieber. “But the team, together with Amtrak, is looking for a way to overcome it.”

The $2.8 billion project had originally been set for a March 2027 completion. MTA officials said it’s possible the time could be made up if long-term track access is granted.