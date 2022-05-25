KINGSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) – Police made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a Bronx man inside his home earlier this month.

Jonathan Mejia, 24, of Fair Lawn, New Jersey, is charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in the death of 43-year-old Daniel Valdez, the NYPD announced.

Valdez was fatally shot in the torso in the bathroom of his home in the Kingsbridge area on Irwin Avenue on May 2, police said.

Authorities said Valdez and Mejia knew each other because Mejia allegedly knocked on Valdez’s door and was let in prior to the shooting. A physical altercation took place in the home before Valdez was shot and killed, police said.