THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Hundreds of New York City families now have an affordable place to live, all thanks to a new development in the Bronx built by Trinity Financial and MBD Community Housing Corporation.

Brandon Rosado, 25, is single dad who used to live at the Mill Brook Houses in the Bronx. After waiting two years on the affordable housing lottery, he finally got a new affordable one bedroom apartment he will share with his 1-year-old daughter. He moved in last month and is still pinching himself.

Rosado says he was just about to give up on the city’s affordable housing lottery when he got the call. Rosado and more than 200 families are moving into the new building on the Grand Concourse, right next to Hostos Community College. It’s called 425 Grand Concourse. It’s all affordable housing, with several apartments also reserved for the previously homeless.

The building will also house the Mott Haven Family Health Center, offering affordable health care for families. An educational center, operated by Hostos, will offer student services. It also includes a new cultural center and a new supermarket.

Rosado got his new home thanks to NYC Housing Connect, the city’s affordable housing lottery portal to find affordable housing opportunities in all five boroughs.