New Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson talks plans for the community

THE BRONX — In just two weeks, on Jan. 1, the Bronx will be under new leadership when Vanessa Gibson is sworn in as the 14th Bronx borough president.

Gibson will be the first Black woman to lead the borough and the first non-Hispanic person in the role.

She spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to discuss her plans to make the Bronx better for the 1.5 million residents who call it home.

The Bronx was one of the hardest-hit boroughs during the COVID pandemic, so Gibson spoke on her plans to help the community get back on track amid the city’s recovery.

Plus, how she plans to tackle unemployment, affordable housing, gentrification and how she’ll make her mark.