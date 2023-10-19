FOXHURST, the Bronx (PIX11) – A new affordable housing development that provides on-site supportive services for a portion of its residents who were formerly homeless has opened in the Bronx, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday.

HELP Home Simpson is located at 1210 Simpson St. in the Foxhurst section of the Bronx. The seven-story building offers 72 apartments for households earning at or below 60% of the Area Median Income.

Forty-four apartments at HELP Home Simpson are reserved for homeless single adults in need of supportive services to live independently. On-site supportive services will be provided by the nonprofit HELP USA, Inc.

The building’s ground floor also includes space for St. Peter’s Deliverance Ministries to operate a food pantry and provide other community services.

“HELP Home Simpson is the state’s latest investment in expanding affordable housing opportunities across the Bronx. With more than 70 apartment units and community services offered by St. Paul’s Deliverance Ministries, this development will undoubtedly transform lives and build a stronger and more successful community,” New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said in a statement.

