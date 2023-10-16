THE BRONX (PIX11) — Browsing the bookstore is a popular pastime. But shoppers have nowhere to go in the northern part of the Bronx.

One business owner is changing that and celebrating a grand opening.

You’ll find all kinds of stories at Bronx Bound Books inside the Mall at Bay Plaza in the Bronx near Co-Op City.

The best one is a true story, and it’s being written now by Latanya DeVaughn. She’s realizing her dream with the new kiosk at the mall.

She started Bronx Bound Books in 2019 with a website and attended community events. She has provided mobile service from the back of the bookmobile.

“It serves our community. The goal is to open a brick-and-mortar in the neighborhood,” she said.

The area in the Bronx had a big chain bookstore, but it closed in 2016. An independent bookstore opened in Mott Haven in 2019.

Kareem stopped to browse the selections. He says the titles and books speak to him and his neighbors.

“The collection looks like our community,” he said.

Family events and author showcases are planned at Bronx Bound Books.