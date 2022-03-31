MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — To close out Women’s History Month, New Yorkers worked to address the needs of Ukrainians by shipping hygiene products overseas.

The effort was in collaboration with the Afya Foundation. Since the start of Russia’s war on Ukraine, the foundation has shipped almost $1.8 million worth of feminine hygiene products to women — nearly 160,000 pounds total.

Dr. Tracey Straker said she and three Albert Einstein College of Medicine students initially sought out to help locally with a drive. But when they learned of the women in need overseas, they decided to send their more than $17,000 donation to Ukraine instead.

“With everything that’s going on in Ukraine, that period poverty has really come to the forefront.