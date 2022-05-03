MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot dead and two other people were injured in a shooting inside a deli in the Bronx overnight Tuesday, police said.

A 31-year-old man may have gotten into a verbal dispute with the suspect, who shot him in the head and upper torso at around 12:50 a.m., killing him, according to authorities. Two additional people were shot inside the shop along East Burnside Avenue near Grand Concourse as unintended targets. A 34-year-old man was shot in the left arm and was reported to be in stable condition, while a 34-year-old woman was shot in her torso, in critical condition.

Both were taken to a hospital, officials said. As for the victim who died, police said he had an arrest history and was most recently behind bars last month for domestic assault.

This latest shooting happened as the city tries to crack down on crime. Neighbors who live nearby say they’ve never seen a crime like this.

“This is our local store, a place we come and meet up and nothing like this ever happens, but crazy part is we would end in that store, but God told us don’t go, and we didn’t,” resident Armonni Phillips said.

The owner of a bodega next to the crime scene showed PIX11 News surveillance video of police taking a person of interest into custody, who appeared to be a man wearing all-black and a baseball cap. Police have not made any arrests in connection to the shooting and it remains under investigation.

