WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A mugger stole a man’s cellphone at a Wakefield subway station, then slashed the victim’s face when he tried to follow him, according to police.

The victim, 49, was waiting for the southbound No. 2 train at the Nereid Avenue station around 12:30 p.m. Sept. 1 when the thief snatched his cellphone out of his hand and ran off, officials said.

When the victim followed, the crook punched him, slashed him across the face, then made his escape, authorities said.

First responders transported the victim to an area hospital in what police described as stable condition.

Investigators released details about the incident as well as a surveillance image of the suspect on Tuesday in a public appeal for tips.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).