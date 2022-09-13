THE BRONX (PIX11) — A fleeing mugger died Tuesday at a Bronx subway station when he fell between the train cars and was electrocuted by the third rail, authorities said.

Police said the suspect, who has not been identified, was one of four boys trying to rob people aboard a No. 2 train at around 5:30 a.m. A passenger called the cops and officers began pursuing the crew near the 180th Street station before apprehending three of them, police said.

The fourth male kept running and was jumping between train cars when he became pinned under the train and touched the third rail, police said. He died at the scene.

A 46-year-old officer injured his knee while chasing the suspects, police said.

Charges are pending against the three other males — 16,17, and 18. Two of them had guns, police said.

