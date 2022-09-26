MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man punched an MTA subway conductor in the face without provocation inside a Mott Haven station, police said late Sunday in a public appeal for tips.

The victim, 46, had just opened a window aboard a train inside the 149th Street-Grand Concourse station on the Nos. 2, 4, and 5 lines around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 when the assailant punched him in the face, authorities said.

First responders transported the victim to an area hospital, where he was listed in what officials described as stable condition.

Investigators released surveillance images of the unidentified suspect and asked anyone who recognizes him to contact the police.

The attack came just over a month after officials decried violence against MTA workers following the beating of a subway cleaner, also in the Bronx.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).