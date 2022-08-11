THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 38-year-old train operator died on Wednesday after she was found unconscious on subway tracks in the Bronx, officials said.

A coworker found Azure Ford, 38, face up on the tracks at the Mosholu Yard around 8:20 a.m., authorities said. There were no signs of trauma that would indicate she’d been hit by a train or touched the third rail.

Ford, who’d joined NYC Transit in May, was taken to a hospital. She was pronounced deceased there.

“The transit family is heartbroken to have lost a colleague as she was putting a train into service at the Mosholu Yard to help move New Yorkers, and we are conducting a thorough investigation to determine what happened,” NYC Transit President Richard Davey said.