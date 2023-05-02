WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 68-year-old MTA worker was attacked with a broomstick during a fight with three women in a Bronx subway station last month, authorities said.

One of the suspects hit the victim with the broomstick while her two accomplices punched the transit worker on the platform at the Wakefield-241st Street station on April 16 at 8:15 a.m., police said. The victim was treated at the scene for a head wound.

The suspects ran out of the station after the attack and remained at large, as of Tuesday, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).