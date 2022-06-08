THE BRONX (PIX11) — Bus routes across New York City are being redesigned and those changes are just weeks away in the Bronx, MTA officials said Wednesday.

Thirteen bus routes will change as part of the plan being implemented on June 26. Some bus stops will be removed to match the redesigned network.

Signs are being installed at all bus stops being removed. Customer ambassadors will also be at bus stops from June 12 to June 26 to explain changes, according to the MTA. Maps and schedules for the new routes are posted online.

The MTA analyzed where people live and ride in the Bronx ahead of the redesign. The agency also plans to improve frequency on some routes. Changes are part of an MTA plan to increase bus speed and cut down on travel time.

“Faster, more reliable service in the Bronx is right around the corner,” New York City Transit President Richard Davey said. “We encourage our Bronx rider to review new maps, timetables and use our trip planning tool to make the transition to updated stop locations and new schedules as smooth as possible.”

Across New York City, more than 1,600 bus stops across 300 routes could be removed. The changes are part of the first major redesign of bus routes in decades.