File photo: The driver’s seat of an MTA bus. (PIX11 News)

OLINVILLE, the Bronx — Police launched an investigation Monday after a female MTA bus driver was sprayed in the face with pepper spray by a passenger, the NYPD said.

According to police, the bus driver, 42, got into a verbal dispute with a man riding the bus around 4:30 p.m., near East 216th Street and White Plains Road in the Olinville section.

the dispute escalated and the man sprayed the driver with pepper spray, authorities said.

He then ran off the bus and fled on foot, heading northbound on White Plains Road, according to police.

Officials said the bus driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No description of the suspect was provided and no arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.

