Surveillance image of a man police believe punched an MTA bus driver in the Bronx on May 24, 2021. (NYPD)

CLAREMONT, the Bronx — Police launched an investigation last Monday after an MTA bus driver was attacked by a passenger in the Bronx, the NYPD said.

According to police, the MTA bus was heading east on East 170th Street, near Morris Avenue in the Claremont Section, when an unidentified man on the bus threw a drink on the driver just after 1 p.m. on May 24.

The driver, 38, was then punched in the neck by the same passenger, authorities said.

The violent passenger then fled the bus to parts unknown, according to police.

Officials said the driver refused medical attention after the attack.

The NYPD released the above surveillance image of the man they’re looking for in the assault, in hopes the public could help identify him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).