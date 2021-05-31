Man punches Bronx MTA bus driver after throwing drink on him: NYPD

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Man accused of punching a Bronx MTA bus driver

Surveillance image of a man police believe punched an MTA bus driver in the Bronx on May 24, 2021. (NYPD)

CLAREMONT, the Bronx — Police launched an investigation last Monday after an MTA bus driver was attacked by a passenger in the Bronx, the NYPD said.

According to police, the MTA bus was heading east on East 170th Street, near Morris Avenue in the Claremont Section, when an unidentified man on the bus threw a drink on the driver just after 1 p.m. on May 24.

The driver, 38, was then punched in the neck by the same passenger, authorities said.

The violent passenger then fled the bus to parts unknown, according to police.

Officials said the driver refused medical attention after the attack.

The NYPD released the above surveillance image of the man they’re looking for in the assault, in hopes the public could help identify him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Rain washes out holiday beach plans in NYC

Some New Yorkers still braving the weather to hit the beach

Bronx students participate in special lesson from quartet

Bronx mother and daughter side-by-side fighting hunger in NYC

Bronx organization working to close the digital divide

Man, gunman injured in Bronx subway shooting after botched robbery; gunman arrested: police

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter