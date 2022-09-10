GRAND CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — An MTA bus driver was pepper sprayed while driving bus BX1 in the Bronx.

The female bus driver, 38, was in front of 1298 Grand Concourse on Sunday, May 29, when an unknown woman walked up to the driver and sprayed her in the eyes with pepper spray, according to officials. The woman then got off the bus, and the driver was taken to the hospital.

The suspect is approximately in her 30s, 5’4″, with a thin build.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-8Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).