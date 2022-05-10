MOUNT EDEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man and woman were caught a video assaulting an MTA bus driver in the Bronx after they weren’t allowed to board the bus mid-stop, according to the NYPD.

The assault happened in the Mount Eden area on May 5, police said. The unidentified man and woman tried to get on a BX18 bus when it was between stops. They knocked on the doors trying to get in, but the bus driver didn’t open the doors.

The bus driver continued on through traffic to the next stop on her route at East 170th Street and Walton Avenue. The man and woman walked ahead to this stop. When the bus arrived, the woman got on and threw an unknown liquid in the bus driver’s face, police said. The driver ran off the bus, but the man and woman knocked her to the ground and began punching and kicking her.

The bus driver suffered pain and swelling to her face and body and had bruises on her knees. She was hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.

The suspects (pictured below) fled the area on foot after attacking the bus driver. Police are still trying to identify the two suspects.

(NYPD)

