THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx man was stabbed to death on Saturday, police said.

Andre Harry, 52, was stabbed in the neck and found dead in the elevator room of a building in the 700 block of East 175th Street around 3:25 p.m., according to the NYPD.

No arrests have been made. Police didn’t release information on a possible suspect.

