Police on the scene of a double shooting in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx that left one man dead and another wounded, police say. (Citizen App)

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — One man is dead and another injured after they were chased down and shot at on a Bronx street late Tuesday night, according to the NYPD.

Police said an unknown man chased after the two victims before opening fire just before 11:30 p.m. near the corner of Willis Avenue and East 137th Street in the Mott Haven section.

Officers responding to a 911 call arrived to find the two victims wounded in the street, officials said.

EMS responded and rushed both men to an area hospital.

Police said a 24-year-old man who was shot multiple times about the body was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials identified the victim as Charles Wilkins and said he lived on the same block where he was gunned down.

The second victim, 20, sustained a single gunshot wound to his leg, authorities said. He was expected to survive.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning. Police said the investigation was ongoing.

The deadly double shooting comes as gang and gun violence have surged across the city in recent months.

According to police, there were 505 shootings between Jan. 1 and the second week of May — a record number over the last decade.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).