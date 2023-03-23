THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A motorcycle rider hit and killed a 72-year-old woman and injured a teen when he lost control of the bike in the Bronx Wednesday, police said.

The 44-year-old man was riding his motorcycle near Pelham Parkway and Williamsbridge Road at around 4:30 p.m. when he hit the woman in the crosswalk, the impact forcing him to veer into a 17-year-old girl on the sidewalk, police said.

The driver and the two victims were taken to the hospital, where the 72-year-old woman died, police said. The teen and driver and in stable condition.

The NYPD is investigating the collision.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).