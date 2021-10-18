Mother of missing 5-year-old boy arrested in the Bronx

Elijah Lewis in May 2020. (Credit: Handout via New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office)

THE BRONX, N.Y. — The mother of a 5-year-old New Hampshire boy who hasn’t been seen in six months was arrested in New York City on Sunday, authorities said.

Warrants had been issued for Elijah Lewis’ mother, Danielle Dauphinais, and Joseph Stapf, who was with her in the city. The charges were witness tampering and child endangerment.

New Hampshire’s Division for Children Youth and Families notified police on Thursday that Elijah was missing.

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office said New York City transit officers arrested Dauphinais and Stapf in the Bronx.

Both were awaiting arraignment, as of Monday.