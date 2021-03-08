More than 800 prostitution charges being dismissed in the Bronx, DA says

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gavel

AP

THE BRONX — The Bronx District Attorney moved to dismiss more than 800 prostitution charges in the borough on Monday.

DA Darcel Clark’s move follows similar dismissals in Brooklyn. The Bronx District Attorney’s Office already declined to prosecute loitering for prostitution charges; women, LGBTQ individuals and at-risk youth were unfairly targeted by the charge, Clark said.

“The dismissal of warrants and cases related to this charge is the right thing to do,” Clark said. “Warrants create obstacles when people apply for housing, jobs or other resources. With today’s action, hundreds will be able to move forward without collateral consequence.”

Supervising Judge of Bronx Criminal Court, George Grasso, granted Clark’s motion to dismiss the cases.

“Individuals who had current matters pending in our Court where the sole charge was the alleged violation of this repealed law are now able to move on with their lives,” Grasso said. “This is another example of the ability of the Criminal Court to effectuate justice notwithstanding the ongoing pandemic.”

The motions include nearly 280 pending cases and more than 540 disposed cases in which a warrant was ordered, officials said. Some cases date back to the 1970s and 1980s.

“This is part of my overall effort to focus resources on prosecuting sex traffickers and provide assistance for those victimized by the sex trade,” Clark said.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

City, leaders take vaccines into Co-Op City megasite

Opportunities to get vaccinated improve in NYC, but new problems arise

Vaccine supply increases as two NYC sites go 24 hours

Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrive with sites giving shots 24 hours a day

How independent pharmacies are helping the vaccination effort

Overnight NYC vaccination sites opening Thursday night

More Bronx

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

NYPD posts discipline records, critics say many still hidden

Cuomo investigation moves forward under AG appointees

Changemakers: EBY makes and sells panties with a purpose

Very mild stretch ahead after a cold start to March

NYPD officers shot in Brooklyn ‘narrowly avoided being killed,’ Shea says

Created Equal: Legacy of the Black Panther Party in NYC

UWS NYCHA development starts food pantry to feed those in need

Yang well ahead in crowded mayoral race amid ranked choice concerns, PIX11 poll finds

NYC high schools set to reopen March 22