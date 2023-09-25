THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two moped-riding suspects pulled a gun on a man and stole his gold chains in broad daylight in the Bronx Friday, police said.

The masked suspects rode up to the man, 29, while he was walking near Fordham Hill Oval and Webb Avenue at around 11 a.m. and threatened him with a gun, according to the NYPD. The thieves then took two gold chains from the victim, police said.

The suspects then took off on the dark-colored moped and were last seen heading eastbound on Webb Avenue. There have been no arrests.

The victim was not injured.

