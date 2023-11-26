LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman hit and killed a moped rider in an apparent road rage incident in the Bronx on Saturday afternoon, according to police and law enforcement sources.

The woman 28, was driving a Honda Civic when she allegedly struck the moped rider, Robert Jimenez, 23, near Intervale Avenue and Fox Street in Longwood at around 2:20 p.m., according to the NYPD. Jimenez suffered trauma to the body and died at the hospital, police said.

Road rage appears to have caused the deadly incident, sources said. Police are investigating the accident as a homicide.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken into custody but charges were pending, as of Sunday morning, police said.

