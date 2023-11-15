THE BRONX (PIX11) — With the high cost of living and the price of tuition, some college students are finding it hard to make ends meet. The director of a college pantry feeding over three thousand students each year reached out to PIX11 News for some support.

Since 2013, Hostos Community College has had a pantry on its college campus in the Bronx. Converting a classroom to a place where students can get free food and snacks. Now, they need our help their students thrive.

Elizabeth Soto, 35, is a senior at Hostos Community College and said that as a single mom going back to school, she struggled for years to go to college and afford housing and food. 95% of the students at Hostos qualify for financial aid.

Hostos leadership decided to do something about it, helping coordinate a food pantry only for college students and their families. It serves more than 3,000 students every year.

Fabian Wander, the director of counseling and health and wellness at Hostos, sent PIX11 news a video asking for our help.

He said students can come twice a month for fruits, vegetables, canned foods, milk, eggs, protein, and cereal and grab snacks to go in between classes. However, supplies are low.

Idelsa Mendez, who helps run the college pantry, said the high cost of food is aggravating the situation. Soto now helps run the school pantry, helping other college students get what they need so they can learn and afford to live in New York City.

