THE BRONX (PIX11) — The FDNY confirmed to PIX11 News that around 11 a.m., they responded to a report of a stuck elevator on the first floor, unoccupied at 2225 Laccombe Avenue.

Santa Roman said one out of two of the elevators were working. Roman noted problems with the elevators are an everyday occurrence.

Lula Anderson said she’s been stuck before and took extreme measures to get out.

Maura Guity said her son Kevin, who is 27 years old and is living with autism, can’t climb stairs and has missed two doctor appointments just this month. She blames elevator outages.

Roman said with 12 floors; elevator service is critical for seniors and her neighbors living with disabilities. She is hoping NYCHA can make permanent repairs or at least give a timeline as to when new elevators will be installed.

A NYCHA spokesperson tells PIX11,

“NYCHA is aware of an uptick in elevator outages affecting 2225 Lacombe Avenue at Castle Hill Houses within the past 30 days. We have assigned additional staff to begin inspections on all of the affected elevators to identify a root cause and begin working with resident leadership on the best plan of action and next steps.”

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.