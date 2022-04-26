WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The mother and stepfather of an 8-year-old boy with autism were indicted Tuesday on murder and manslaughter charges in the child’s starvation death, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said.

Officers arrested Michael Ransom, 33, and Sharay Barney, 29 in March in connection with the boy’s 2021 death, which was deemed a homicide on March 15. Barney — the child’s biological mother — and Ransom — the boy’s stepfather — were the sole caretakers, according to investigators.

“These defendants allegedly starved and beat an 8-year-old autistic child,” Clark said. “The boy was severely malnourished and had marks and scars all over his body. The defendants allegedly did not seek medical attention for the boy.”

The boy weighed just 40 pounds when he died, the criminal complaint filed against Ransom and Barney revealed. He died of battered child syndrome.

The boy suffered from starvation, blunt force trauma and abusive head trauma. Investigators said his body was covered in fresh and healing wounds along with ligature marks to the wrists.

Ransom and Barney were remanded during their arraignment Tuesday. They’re due back in court on Aug. 17